Youth electrocuted while erecting party flag during Amma mini clinic inauguration

19 December 2020 23:38 IST

A 25-year-old youth was electrocuted while erecting AIADMK flag for the inauguration of Amma mini clinic near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The police said that D. Rahul alias Poovarasan from Dasampalayam died after the metal pipe used for erecting a party flag accidentally came in contact with an electric line at Ramapalayam. He died while being rushed to the hospital, said the police.

A senior police officer said that the incident happened when Rahul was engaged in the decoration works for the inaugural event.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani was scheduled to inaugurate the clinic at Ramapalayam around 4 p.m.

Following the incident, the inauguration of the clinic was cancelled. A local area meeting of the party that was planned after the event was also called off, said sources.

His body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for post-mortem, the police said.