Youth drowns in the Cauvery in Salem

February 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Salem

A 21-year-old youth drowned in River Cauvery near Mettur on Friday.

According to the police, K. Jeeva of Adaiyur near Jalakandapuram was a second-year student at a private college in Mecheri. On Thursday evening, he and friends went to the Cauvery near the Sekkanur Barrage in Mettur. While they were taking bath, Jeeva went to the deep part of the river and drowned. His friends alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. The body was retrieved on Friday. The Mettur police registered a case and are investigating.