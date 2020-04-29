Youth drowns in Coonoor river

A 21-year-old youth died after falling from the top of a waterfall and drowning in the Coonoor river near Marapallam on Tuesday. Local residents and police said that it seemed likely that the youth was trying to take a selfie from atop the waterfall when he slipped and fell.

Police identified the deceased as S.Aghil, a third-year student of an arts and science college in Coimbatore and a resident of Burliar. He had reportedly trekked with around four friends and family members to the waterfall on Tuesday.

Forest department officials said that the waterfall is only accessible through a trek through the reserve forest. It is believed Aghil stepped into the water and tried to take a selfie, when he slipped and fell more than 50 feet from the waterfall and into the Coonoor river below.

Fire and rescue service personnel were immediately intimated about the incident on Tuesday, but had trouble reaching the area and had to suspend the search due to poor visibility. The search was resumed on Wednesday morning and Aghil’s body was finally retrieved.

The body was taken to the government hospital in Coonoor for postmortem. Police said that people had been warned to not swim in rivers and water bodies during the lockdown. A case has been registered in this connection.