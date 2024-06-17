Youth dies in road accident in Salem

A 22-year-old youth was killed in an accident near Swarnapuri in Salem on Monday.

The police identified the deceased as M. Yugendran, a resident of Muyal Nagar near Kondappanaickenpatti. On Sunday night, Yugendarn and his friends Naveenkumar (14) and Davidkumar (16) headed to Five Roads from Junction on a motorcycle. When they reached Swarnapuri, the motorcycle went out of control and collided with the barricade. The three sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to Salem Government Hospital. Yugendran succumbed to injuries, in the wee hours of Monday. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.