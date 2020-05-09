Youth dies in brawl

A 28-year-old man died after being attacked in a brawl between two inebriated groups near Omalur on Friday night.

Police are investigating.

According to police, two groups of youth in inebriated condition got into a quarrel near Putuhukadai Colony here on Friday. Vishnupriyan (28) a resident of Puthukadai Colony who tried to pacify the groups was attacked by them and he suffered severe injuries.

Though villagers rushed him to nearby hospital, he was declared dead.

Special teams formed

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Four special teams were formed and 10 persons have been arrested.