ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies in accident in Salem

Published - October 08, 2024 11:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth died in an accident on Sunday evening. S. Soundar (23), a resident of A.R. Line in Kumarasamipatti, was working in a mobile shop at New Bus Stand. On Sunday evening, he passed via the flyover at New Bus Stand on the wrong side by bike. At that time, a private bus hit the bike and in the accident he sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. There he succumbed to injuries at midnight. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US