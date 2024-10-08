Youth dies in accident in Salem

A 23-year-old youth died in an accident on Sunday evening. S. Soundar (23), a resident of A.R. Line in Kumarasamipatti, was working in a mobile shop at New Bus Stand. On Sunday evening, he passed via the flyover at New Bus Stand on the wrong side by bike. At that time, a private bus hit the bike and in the accident he sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. There he succumbed to injuries at midnight. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

