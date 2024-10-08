GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies in accident in Salem

Published - October 08, 2024 11:07 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth died in an accident on Sunday evening. S. Soundar (23), a resident of A.R. Line in Kumarasamipatti, was working in a mobile shop at New Bus Stand. On Sunday evening, he passed via the flyover at New Bus Stand on the wrong side by bike. At that time, a private bus hit the bike and in the accident he sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. There he succumbed to injuries at midnight. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating further.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.