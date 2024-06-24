Youth dies in accident in Salem

A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident on Sunday. P. Vengaiyan, a resident of Jallikadu at Gorimedu, was on his way home from Ariyanoor on a two-wheeler with a friend R. Praveen (20) riding pillion. At Butterfly Flyover near Kondalampatti, the bike collided with the rear end of a bus, which dragged some distance and caused the bike to catch fire. Vengaiyan and Praveen suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Salem Government Hospital, where Vengaiyan died. Kondalampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.