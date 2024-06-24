Youth dies in accident in Salem

A 19-year-old youth was killed in an accident on Sunday. P. Vengaiyan, a resident of Jallikadu at Gorimedu, was on his way home from Ariyanoor on a two-wheeler with a friend R. Praveen (20) riding pillion. At Butterfly Flyover near Kondalampatti, the bike collided with the rear end of a bus, which dragged some distance and caused the bike to catch fire. Vengaiyan and Praveen suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Salem Government Hospital, where Vengaiyan died. Kondalampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

Related Topics Salem