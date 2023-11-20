HamberMenu
Youth dies in accident in Salem

November 20, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Salem on Monday.

S. Dhanush of Kondagarahalli near Thippireddihalli in Dharmapuri district was heading to Salem on a two-wheeler. When he reached the Pannapatti Junction on the Salem-Dharmapuri National Highway, a tipper lorry crossed the highway. As the youth drove his vehicle fast, it collided with the tipper lorry and he died on the spot. The Deevattipatti police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further. Meanwhile, the accident was recorded in a CCTV in the locality and the footage went viral on social media.

