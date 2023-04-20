ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies as fisherman throws explosives to catch fish in the Cauvery in Salem

April 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was killed when a fisherman threw explosives in the River Cauvery to catch fish on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, M. Mohankumar of Avarankadu near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district recently visited his relative’s house at Poolampatti in Salem district. On Wednesday evening, he went to the Cauvery in the locality to take bath. While he was swimming in the river, Perumal alias Murugan (45), a fisherman of the same locality, threw explosives into the river to catch fish. In the impact, Mohankumar sustained injuries on his face and died. On seeing this, Perumal fled from the spot.

The Poolampatti police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case and arrested Perumal on Wednesday night. He was remanded in prison on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US