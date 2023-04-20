Youth dies as fisherman throws explosives to catch fish in the Cauvery in Salem

April 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Salem

A 23-year-old youth was killed when a fisherman threw explosives in the River Cauvery to catch fish on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, M. Mohankumar of Avarankadu near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district recently visited his relative’s house at Poolampatti in Salem district. On Wednesday evening, he went to the Cauvery in the locality to take bath. While he was swimming in the river, Perumal alias Murugan (45), a fisherman of the same locality, threw explosives into the river to catch fish. In the impact, Mohankumar sustained injuries on his face and died. On seeing this, Perumal fled from the spot.

The Poolampatti police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case and arrested Perumal on Wednesday night. He was remanded in prison on Thursday.