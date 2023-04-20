HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth dies as fisherman throws explosives to catch fish in the Cauvery in Salem

April 20, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was killed when a fisherman threw explosives in the River Cauvery to catch fish on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, M. Mohankumar of Avarankadu near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district recently visited his relative’s house at Poolampatti in Salem district. On Wednesday evening, he went to the Cauvery in the locality to take bath. While he was swimming in the river, Perumal alias Murugan (45), a fisherman of the same locality, threw explosives into the river to catch fish. In the impact, Mohankumar sustained injuries on his face and died. On seeing this, Perumal fled from the spot.

The Poolampatti police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police registered a case and arrested Perumal on Wednesday night. He was remanded in prison on Thursday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.