ADVERTISEMENT

Youth dies after two-wheeler collides with Nilgiris SP’s camp vehicle at Kallar near Coimbatore

Published - July 08, 2024 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The two-wheeler that collided with the car of Nilgiris SP in flames at Kallar near Mettupalayam on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A youth died and his friend suffered severe injuries when the motorcycle they travelled collided head on with the camp vehicle of the Nilgiris Superintendent of Police near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam Road in Coimbatore district on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motorcycle caught fire in the impact of the collision and gutted on the busy road.

The deceased has been identified as R. Althaf, 21, who hailed from the Nilgiris. His friend Mohammed Junaid, 19, suffered grievous injuries in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. on Monday. The SP’s camp vehicle bearing registration number TN 43 G 0990 was proceeding towards Mettupalayam when it collided with the two-wheeler travelled by the two youth, who were heading to Udhagamandalam, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the police, the “negligently” driven two-wheeler hit the car when the rider attempted to overtake another vehicle. While the two riders were thrown off in the impact of the collision, the motorcycle caught fire and gutted on the road.

The police said Althaf was brought to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. He died while being shifted to a private hospital. Junaid was admitted to a private hospital on Mettupalayam Road.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Mettupalayam station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Police sources said the Nilgiris SP P. Sundaravadivel was not travelling in the car, which was driven by a man in plain clothes. It is said that his family members were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The Mettupalayam police have launched an investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US