Youth dies after two-wheeler collides with Nilgiris SP’s camp vehicle at Kallar near Coimbatore

A youth died and his friend suffered severe injuries when the motorcycle they travelled collided head on with the camp vehicle of the Nilgiris Superintendent of Police near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam Road in Coimbatore district on Monday evening.

The motorcycle caught fire in the impact of the collision and gutted on the busy road.

The deceased has been identified as R. Althaf, 21, who hailed from the Nilgiris. His friend Mohammed Junaid, 19, suffered grievous injuries in the accident.

The police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. on Monday. The SP’s camp vehicle bearing registration number TN 43 G 0990 was proceeding towards Mettupalayam when it collided with the two-wheeler travelled by the two youth, who were heading to Udhagamandalam, the police said.

According to the police, the “negligently” driven two-wheeler hit the car when the rider attempted to overtake another vehicle. While the two riders were thrown off in the impact of the collision, the motorcycle caught fire and gutted on the road.

The police said Althaf was brought to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. He died while being shifted to a private hospital. Junaid was admitted to a private hospital on Mettupalayam Road.

Fire and rescue services personnel from Mettupalayam station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Police sources said the Nilgiris SP P. Sundaravadivel was not travelling in the car, which was driven by a man in plain clothes. It is said that his family members were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The Mettupalayam police have launched an investigation.