Youth develops vehicle to help COVID-19 patients

At a time when personal distancing is emphasised, reaching out to people in quarantine or persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 becomes a challenge. More so, because people fear contracting the virus from the positive persons.

To overcome the challenge, Vedappati resident V. Karthi seems to have a solution in his remote-controlled vehicle, which he showed to the district administration authorities and demonstrated to journalists at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Mr. Karthi, an engineer, says he designed the vehicle over the last weekend with materials he had acquired while working over the years on various projects. His objective behind developing the vehicle is to help supply food, medicines or other items to people quarantined or persons who tested positive.

The vehicle will also help them chat over video call with doctors or family members when mobile phone is attached.

Built over four wheels with a circuit board and four batteries of 3v each, Mr. Karthi’s vehicle runs responding to commands given from mobile phone, through an app. A mobile phone or an internet dongle at the vehicle’s end passes on the commands to the circuit board.

After the demonstration, the officials said that he was free to take it to hospitals to see if they were interested, he adds.

Mr. Karthi says he is engaged in developing mobile apps and robotic projects.