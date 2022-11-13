Youth detained under UAPA gets bail in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 13, 2022 17:53 IST

A 24-year-old youth who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged links with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation was released on bail from prison on Saturday.

The police said that on July 30, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials and Q Branch police nabbed A. Ashik at Fort in Salem city for his alleged link with the IS. After interrogation by the IB and the Q Branch Police, Ashik was handed over to the Salem Town Police. The police registered a case under Sections 121, 122, and 125 of the Indian Penal Code, r/w Sections 18, 18 A, 20, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, and remanded the accused in prison.

On September 30, a bail petition was filed on behalf of the youth in Salem Court, and it was dismissed the same day. Meanwhile, another bail petition was moved in Salem Court recently, stating that the police failed to file a charge sheet in 90 days after his arrest. After hearing the bail petition, the court granted him bail on Friday, and he was expected to be released from the Salem Central Prison on Saturday morning.

However, the Salem City Police went to court on Saturday, stating that there is a 180-day time limit for filing a charge sheet in a case registered under the UAPA and urged the court to cancel the bail. But the court did not accept their grievance.

Following this, Ashik was released from the prison on Saturday evening.

