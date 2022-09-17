Youth detained under Goondas Act in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 17, 2022 18:23 IST

A 23-year-old youth, a relative of a former AIADMK MP, who was arrested for attacking a police constable was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Saturday.

On Thursday, E. Gokulrajan (23), of Ponnammapet, was arrested for attacking a police constable, Pandian (42). Investigations revealed that he is a relative of former AIADMK MP Panneerselvam.

A case was registered against Gokulrajan at the Ammapet police station in June.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) S.P. Lavanya recommended to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the accused, and on Saturday the Commissioner issued the order.

