Coimbatore

Youth detained under Goondas Act in Salem

A 23-year-old youth, a relative of a former AIADMK MP, who was arrested for attacking a police constable was detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act on Saturday.

On Thursday, E. Gokulrajan (23), of Ponnammapet, was arrested for attacking a police constable, Pandian (42). Investigations revealed that he is a relative of former AIADMK MP Panneerselvam.

A case was registered against Gokulrajan at the Ammapet police station in June.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) S.P. Lavanya recommended to City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke provisions of the Goondas Act against the accused, and on Saturday the Commissioner issued the order.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2022 6:26:44 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-detained-under-goondas-act-in-salem/article65902813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY