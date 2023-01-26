Youth detained in Coimbatore for violating peace bond

January 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have detained a youth on charges of violating the peace bond that he had executed before the executive magistrate, Perur, in November 2022. The detainee has been identified as S. Deepak from Vadavalli. The police said that Deepak was made to execute a peace bond for a year under Section 110 (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on November 14, 2022, after he was found involved in multiple crimes. However, a team led by Vadavalli Inspector Lenin Appadurai arrested him on charges of peddling ganja on December 16, 2022. For violating the bond, the executive magistrate, Perur, ordered for preventive detention for 294 days. He was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday.

Man detained under Goondas Act

A 32-year-old man who was arrested by the Karamadai police for burglaries was detained under provisions of the Goondas Act on Wednesday. The detainee has been identified as S. Suresh. Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act against him on Wednesday.

