Youth caught on camera snatching elderly woman’s chain in Coimbatore

September 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was caught on a surveillance camera snatching and getting away with the gold chain of an elderly woman near Coimbatore on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

The police said one-sovereign chain belonging to G. Banumathi (68) of P.L.S. Nagar near Chinniyampalayam was snatched by an unidentified person when she was walking along the road near her residence 11.10 a.m. on Thursday.

CCTV footage showing a youth snatching the gold chain of an elderly woman in Coimbatore district on September 28, 2023 | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

According to the police, the man followed Ms. Banumathi when she was walking to the residence of her daughter in the neighbourhood. The surveillance camera visual showed the man approaching the woman from behind and snatching her chain.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police station in the afternoon. Sub-inspector Sarath Kumar said the police were trying to trace the offender based on the surveillance camera visual and inputs given by the woman. Though the visual showed the man running away with the snatched chain, the police suspect that he escaped in a vehicle which was kept ready by an accomplice nearby.

