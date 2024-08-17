Youth caught by police for waylaying crime drowns in Valankulam lake in Coimbatore during escape bid

A youth, who was secured by the Ramanathapuram police at Alwin Nagar on Friday evening, along with two others, reportedly drowned in Valankulam lake when he attempted to escape.

The body of deceased Viswa, a daily wage labourer of Ondipudur was recovered by a team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Viswas had, along with Srihari, 18, and Dharaniselvam, 18, students of a private arts and science college in the city, had attempted to snatch the mobile phone and money from Pasupathi, 19, of Pullukadu when a police patrol team nabbed them.

The trio, police sources said, were under the influence of alcohol.

Viswas had, after crossing the Sungam-Ukkadam bypass road, leapt into Valankulam to escape, by swimming.

However, he gave up due to weariness midway. A private security guard witnessed the youth drowning and informed the Fire and Rescue Services department.

However, Viswas had died by the time the team arrived. The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.

The Race Course police registered a case and handed over the body to family members after autopsy.

The Ramanathapuram police registered a case against the two college students under section 309 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The duo were entrusted with their parents as they were under the influence of alcohol, and were summoned for questioning on Saturday evening.

