Youth booked in Coimbatore for posting photos, videos with weapons on Instagram

March 17, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against a youth who posted photos and videos of his holding weapons on Instagram. The accused has been identified as F. Infantraj alias Dharun.

The police said that a sub-inspector happened to see the photos and videos of the accused with weapons such as knife and machete, posted from multiple profiles on Instagram.

According to the police, such photos and videos could instill fear among the public. A case was registered against Infantraj on Thursday under the provisions of the Arms Act based on the complaint lodged by the SI.

A senior police officer said that Infantraj used to live at Puliyakulam. He later moved to Vadavalli. However, the police could not find him at his last known address, the officer said. The police were on the lookout for Infantraj, who had been booked in a murder case in 2019 and in a narcotics case in 2020.