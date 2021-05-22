Youth booked for sexual assault

COIMBATORE

22 May 2021 23:53 IST

The All Women Police, Coimbatore east, on Saturday booked a youth on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl and sharing her photos with his friends. The police said a construction worker from a residential area near Sundarapuram was booked based on a complaint lodged by the girl, a plus one student.

According to the police, the accused and the girl were in an alleged relationship and the former assaulted her sexually. He later circulated her photos through WhatsApp, allegedly after the girl cut off the relationship, the police said. The accused was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A special team is on the lookout for the accused.

