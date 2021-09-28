Youth booked for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police have booked a youth from Virudhunagar on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl and allegedly duping her of 60 sovereigns of jewellery.

The police said that the youth from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district befriended the 13-year-old girl through Instagram in January this year.

He later told the girl, a class VIII student, that he was in love with her. He allegedly took around 60 sovereigns of jewellery from the girl on various occasions.

The girl’s parents recently noticed that the jewellery was missing from the house. They questioned the girl and she opened up to them.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s parents at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, a case was registered. During investigation, the girl told the police that the accused had sexually assaulted her. He was booked for offences under Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police are on the lookout for the accused.