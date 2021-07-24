Youth booked for marrying minor girl

COIMBATORE

24 July 2021 23:24 IST

The Podanur police have registered a case against a 19-year-old youth for marrying a minor girl.

The police said that N. Nethaji, a resident of Sasthri Street at Vellalore, was booked based on a complaint lodged by Vellalore village administrative officer V.K. Nagarajan on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said that Mr. Nagarajan received information from a helpline that the youth married a minor girl.

The VAO visited the house of the youth and conducted an inquiry. The family admitted that the youth married a minor girl last month. Nethaji was booked under provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Jewellery stolen

A total of 12 sovereigns of jewellery were stolen from a house near Civil Aerodrome on Friday.

The police said that the theft took place at the residence of S. Ashok (23) at Sasthri Nagar. According to the police, Mr. Kumar, who hails from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, works at a restaurant on Avinashi Road near the airport junction. He went to the restaurant for work at 6 a.m. on Friday and found the front door of the house broken open when he returned at 12.30 p.m. The man found three gold chains weighing five sovereign, four sovereign and three sovereign stolen. The Peelamedu police have registered a case.