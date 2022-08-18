Youth booked for marrying minor girl in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
August 18, 2022 18:04 IST

A case was registered against a 22-year-old casual labourer on Wednesday for marrying and impregnating a 16-year-old girl here.

According to the police, the youth residing at Pethanaickenpalayam fell in love with the minor, who is his relative, and married her last year. As their parents did not accept the marriage, they lived separately in the village. She was seven months pregnant and on Tuesday she gave birth to a male baby at a private hospital. Later, she was referred to the Salem Government Hospital.

The doctors verified her age and found that she was a minor. They informed the Vazhapadi police. The police registered a case under Section 5 (1) (j) (2) r/w Section 6 (1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and under Section 9 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. A search is on for the youth.

