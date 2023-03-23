Youth booked for Instagram video with weapon in Coimbatore

March 23, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Saravanampatti police have registered a case against a youth who posted a video of him wielding a weapon on Instagram.

The accused has been identified as Sugantharam of Kamarajapuram. The police said he had been involved in four cases registered by two police stations in Coimbatore city between 2020 and 2023. R. Suresh of Chinnasamy Nagar at Ganapathy lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the video posted by Sugantharam could create fear among the public. The police registered a case against the youth under provisions of the Arms Act.

11 transgender persons booked

The Kattoor police have booked 11 transgender persons on various charges including preventing a police officer from discharging her duty. The case has been registered against one Nithya and 10 others. According to the police, special sub-inspector (SSI) M. Kaleeswari of Kattoor police station went to powerhouse road at Tatabad for a patrol around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The SSI found the accused collecting money from people and asked them to refrain from the activity. The accused, as per the complaint of the SSI, abused her with filthy language, blocked the patrol vehicle and assaulted her after pulling out from vehicle. They also broke the window glass of the police vehicle and threatened the SSI and the driver of the police vehicle of finishing them, the police said.

