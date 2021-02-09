Youth beaten to death in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

Mettupalayam police on the lookout for four men

The Mettupalayam police are on the lookout for four men who assaulted a 23-year-old man after abducting him from his house posing as policemen. The youth died on February 4 without responding to treatment.

R. Manikandan from Nallampalayam Road in Rathinapuri was abducted by four men from his house around 11.30 p.m. on January 25. Then men had introduced themselves as policemen from Thudiyalur police station.

The youth’s mother approached the Thudiyalur police station the next day where the police personnel told her that they did not take her son into custody.

On January 27, the Mettupalayam police received an information that Manikandan was assaulted by a group of men and he was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.

He got discharged from hospital the next day and told the police personnel who approached him that he suffered minor injuries in a clash.

The youth, however, was admitted to a private hospital after he developed severe pain on January 29. He died on February 4.

The Mettupalayam police, during investigation, found that Manikandan had an affair with a woman in Rathinapuri. She had married another man when Manikandan was arrested and remanded in a drug peddling case a few months ago.

When released on bail, Manikandan allegedly threatened the woman’s husband Suresh and asked him to leave her.

Police found that Suresh and his friends abducted Manikandan from his house and assaulted him in a deserted place at Mettupalayam on January 25.

The police also have videos that showed the men assaulting Manikandan.