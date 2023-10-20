ADVERTISEMENT

Youth attacks mother, her paramour with sharp weapon in Tiruppur

October 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth in his early twenties reportedly inflicted grievous injuries with a sharp weapon on his mother and her paramour at Kuppusamynaidupuram in Palladam limits.

The youth, identified as Pushparaj of Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district, had confronted Marishwari (45) and Ganeshamoorthy, both pushcart vendors. Ganeshamoorthy’s brother Ramesh was also injured when he attempted to intervene. Subsequently, the brothers were said to have overpowered Pushparaj and beaten him up.

All the four persons were admitted to Palladam Government Hospital and subsequently to the Tiruppur Government Hospital.

