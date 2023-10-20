Youth attacks mother, her paramour with sharp weapon in Tiruppur

October 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A youth in his early twenties reportedly inflicted grievous injuries with a sharp weapon on his mother and her paramour at Kuppusamynaidupuram in Palladam limits.

The youth, identified as Pushparaj of Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district, had confronted Marishwari (45) and Ganeshamoorthy, both pushcart vendors. Ganeshamoorthy’s brother Ramesh was also injured when he attempted to intervene. Subsequently, the brothers were said to have overpowered Pushparaj and beaten him up.

All the four persons were admitted to Palladam Government Hospital and subsequently to the Tiruppur Government Hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.