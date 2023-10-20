HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth attacks mother, her paramour with sharp weapon in Tiruppur

October 20, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth in his early twenties reportedly inflicted grievous injuries with a sharp weapon on his mother and her paramour at Kuppusamynaidupuram in Palladam limits.

The youth, identified as Pushparaj of Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district, had confronted Marishwari (45) and Ganeshamoorthy, both pushcart vendors. Ganeshamoorthy’s brother Ramesh was also injured when he attempted to intervene. Subsequently, the brothers were said to have overpowered Pushparaj and beaten him up.

All the four persons were admitted to Palladam Government Hospital and subsequently to the Tiruppur Government Hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.