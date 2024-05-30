Youth arrested under POCSO Act

A 26-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Wednesday evening. Ranjithkumar (26), a resident of Ammapet and an electrician, was working on a building in the area. While working, a six-year-old girl entered the building, and Ranjithkumar allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The girl raised an alarm, and local residents responded by attacking Ranjithkumar and handing him over to the Ammapet police. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, and the accused has been admitted to Salem Government Hospital for the injuries he sustained during the attack. Further investigation is ongoing.

