GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Youth arrested under POCSO Act

Published - May 30, 2024 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on Wednesday evening. Ranjithkumar (26), a resident of Ammapet and an electrician, was working on a building in the area. While working, a six-year-old girl entered the building, and Ranjithkumar allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The girl raised an alarm, and local residents responded by attacking Ranjithkumar and handing him over to the Ammapet police. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act, and the accused has been admitted to Salem Government Hospital for the injuries he sustained during the attack. Further investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.