Youth arrested on murder charge

Coimbatore

15 March 2021 00:04 IST

A week after a youth hailing from Vadakkipalayam went missing, the police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth who murdered the former by pushing him into the Contour Canal of the Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) near Anamalai.

The Vadakkipalayam police arrested J. Udayakumar of Sethumadai from whom the investigating team recovered a costly motorcycle which belonged to the deceased – A. Prasath alias Purushothamman of Athiyur.

The police said that Udayakumar confessed of murdering Prasth by pushing him into the Canal on March 7 to steal his motorcycle worth ₹ 2.45 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

The Vadakkipalayam police had registered a man missing case after Prasath’s mother Sathyapriya lodged a complaint stating that her son went missing on March 7. Prasath had told her that he was going to meet a friend at Anamalai to buy a horse.

“Udayakumar had craze for motorcycles and horses. He knew that Prasath owned a costly motorcycle. The motive of the murder was to steal the two-wheeler and settle his debts,” said Vadakkipalayam inspector Vijayan.

Following Udaykumar’s confession and recovery of Prasath’s two-wheeler from him, the police altered the man missing case which they registered initially. Udayakumar was arrested for offences under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), (379 (punishment for theft) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before a judge and remanded in judicial custody.

The police added that Prasath’s body was yet to be retrieved.

Boy run over by tractor

A five-year-old boy from Negamam died after being run over by a tractor on which he was playing on Friday. The deceased has been identified as S. Vibin from Nalla Thanneer Thottam near Negamam. The police said that the accident occurred on Friday evening when the boy was playing on a stationary tractor. The boy played with the gear of the tractor which moved when he unknowingly pulled the knob to the neutral mode. As the vehicle started moving, the boy tried to jump from it. However, he was run over by the left tyre of the tractor engine. Though he was rushed to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, doctors declared him brought dead.