Youth arrested on extortion charge

The Saravanampatty police have arrested Karan alias J. Karan Kumar (21) of Ganapathy on the charge of attempting to extort money from Saravanampatty resident P. Arthiraja near Sivanandapuram Bus Stop on Monday. The police said that around 9 a.m. when Arthiraja, a taxi operator, was chatting with his friends, Karan went there and demanded money. When they refused to give, he threatened them by wielding a knife. After taking the money, he fled the place, the police said and added that based on a complaint, they registered a case and arrested Karan.

College student dies

S. Kunal (18), a first year engineering student, died on Monday afternoon to injuries he had sustained while attempting suicide at his hostel room in Athipalayam on Wednesday last. The Kovilpalayam police said he resorted to extreme step after the college administration asked him to furnish leave letter for the additional two days he had absented himself from the class. He had availed of leave only for two days. After he sustained injuries, Kunal was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where he died. Those with suicidal tendencies may dial helpline (Sneha) on 044-24640050 for help.

Three held

The Pollachi East Police have arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting the brother of a girl, who lodged a complaint against a group of persons for sexually assaulting her and threatening her with video clippings of the assault. The police arrested Senthil (22) of Chinnampalayam, Babu (26) of Pollachi, and Vasanthkumar (20) of Achipatti.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police, who had arrested Sabari Rajan (25) and his friends Sathish (28) of Suleeswaranpatti and Vasanthkumar 924) and are on the lookout for Thirunavukkarasu.