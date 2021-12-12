Youth arrested in Tiruppur for online sexual harassment

He pretended to be a woman while speaking to the victim over phone

The cyber crime unit of Tiruppur City Police has arrested a youth on charges of sexually harassing and issuing threats online to a college student.

In a statement released on Saturday, the police said that the accused N. Niyaz (23) allegedly created a fake account on Instagram and befriended a 20-year-old girl from Tiruppur. He pretended to be a woman while speaking to her over the phone, the police claimed. The victim shared her personal photographs with the accused, using which he allegedly fabricated sexually explicit images. He threatened her to leak the images online if she does not appear in a video call with him, according to the police.

The victim lodged a complaint at the cyber crime unit of Tiruppur City Police on December 2, following which the police registered a case on Friday. The case was registered under sections 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 354 D (Stalking) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 66 D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) and 67 A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 read with section 4 (Penalty for harassment of woman) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 1998.

The accused, who is from Kuniamuthur in Coimbatore, was arrested by a special team led by Inspector I. Sornavalli. He was remanded in judicial custody on Saturday. His phone, which was confiscated, had several sexually explicit images and further investigations are on, the police said.