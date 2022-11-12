Youth arrested in sexual assault case in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris District Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor girl near Devala.

According to the police, the accused Das Prakash (22) was allegedly in love with a 17-year-old girl. He had sexually assaulted the minor when she was alone at her home.

Based on her alert, the Social Welfare Officer of Gudalur lodged a complaint with the Devala All Women Police Station. The police arrested the accused and booked him under Sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once) and 5 (j) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Man held for abetment of suicide

In a separate incident, the Upper Coonoor police arrested a 37-year-old man on charges of abatement of suicide.

According to the police, V. Mahalakshmi (27), a native of Coonoor, was allegedly in a relationship with T. Sadik (37), who is a native of Arignar Anna Colony, and is also her relative.

On March 22, she ended her life after an argument with Sadik. The Upper Coonoor police registered a case.

On Saturday, the police arrested Sadik and booked him under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded in judicial custody.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)