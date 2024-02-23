ADVERTISEMENT

Youth arrested in Salem for keeping mobile phone in women’s restroom

February 23, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth was arrested for hiding his mobile phone in the women’s restroom of a highways hotel on Thursday.

The incident came to light when a group of tourists went to the hotel functioning near the AVR Roundabout on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. A few women said that a mobile phone was found in the toilet. The hotel manager and staff searched the toilet and found a phone covered in plastic. Video clippings of more than 60 minutes were recorded in the phone. Inquiry revealed that the phone belonged to a hotel worker T. Vijay (20), a resident of Kitchipalayam. The Suramangalam police registered a case, arrested Vijay and remanded him in prison.

