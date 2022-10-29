Youth arrested in attack case in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 29, 2022 18:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Salem Town Police arrested a youth who attacked a RSS cadre on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, B. Dharmichand (42), a native of Rajasthan, is running a small textile shop at Arunachala Asari Street in Salem Town and is said to be an RSS member.

On Friday, when he was going to his house at Narayana Nagar around 9 p.m., a youth who was in an inebriated state hit him which led to a verbal duel between them.

During the quarrel, the youth attacked Dharmichand by asking if he belonged to the RSS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On seeing this, local people overpowered the youth and handed him over to town police and admitted Dharmichand to the Salem Government Hospital.

The police identified the youth as U. Mohammed Ugasha (23) of Hasthampatti, who is working in a textile showroom in Salem town. The police registered a case, arrested the youth, and remanded him in prison on Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Relatives of Dharmichand urged the police to inquire about the background of the youth as no one knew he was a member of the RSS.

Police officials claimed that the incident was just a brawl, but relatives and supporters of the victim gave a religious angle to this issue. “We are investigating from all angles,” they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app