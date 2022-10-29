Youth arrested in attack case in Salem

The Salem Town Police arrested a youth who attacked a RSS cadre on Saturday.

According to the police, B. Dharmichand (42), a native of Rajasthan, is running a small textile shop at Arunachala Asari Street in Salem Town and is said to be an RSS member.

On Friday, when he was going to his house at Narayana Nagar around 9 p.m., a youth who was in an inebriated state hit him which led to a verbal duel between them.

During the quarrel, the youth attacked Dharmichand by asking if he belonged to the RSS.

On seeing this, local people overpowered the youth and handed him over to town police and admitted Dharmichand to the Salem Government Hospital.

The police identified the youth as U. Mohammed Ugasha (23) of Hasthampatti, who is working in a textile showroom in Salem town. The police registered a case, arrested the youth, and remanded him in prison on Saturday.

Relatives of Dharmichand urged the police to inquire about the background of the youth as no one knew he was a member of the RSS.

Police officials claimed that the incident was just a brawl, but relatives and supporters of the victim gave a religious angle to this issue. “We are investigating from all angles,” they said.