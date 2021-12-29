Youth arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Tiruppur

The police on Tuesday arrested a 17-year-old youth on charges of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl near Kunnathur in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, the victim and the accused were from the same neighbourhood. The accused sexually assaulted the girl on on December 17.

The victim’s mother came to know about the incident after nearly 10 days, the police said. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint at the Kunnathur Police Station on Tuesday, following which the boy was booked under sections 5(n) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same or shared household with the child, commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) read with 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested later in the day and sent to the Juvenile Observation Home in Coimbatore, according to the police.