Youth arrested for sexual assault on minor girl near Coimbatore

March 27, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a youth on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl on the promise of marriage.

The arrested was identified as M. Srihari (21), a third year engineering student, residing at Nehru Nagar in Kangeyampalayam near Sulur. The police said that the youth was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the 17-year-old girl. The accused befriended the girl on Instagram six months ago. He took her to his residence on March 10 and sexually assaulted her. The police arrested Srihari for offences under two Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Two arrested for murder attempt

The Kuniyamuthur police on Monday arrested S. Christopher (26) and A. Vineeth( 24) of Tirunelveli district on charges of attempting to murder an employee of the Coimbatore Corporation. The police said that the accused were residing at Malar Garden near Kuniyamuthur and were into the supply of packaged drinking water. They stabbed A. Sabarinathan (23) of Kumaran Garden near Kuniyamuthur, a turncock with the Coimbatore Corporation, in the early hours of Monday following an argument they had over the latter’s two-wheeler parked on the road. Sabarinathan was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Two arrested with cannabis infused toffees

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Sunday arrested two persons on charges of possessing cannabis infused toffees. The police said Dilchanad Sada (30) and R. Rajkumar (29), both from Bihar, were arrested with 880 toffees. The police apprehended the two with the contraband at Chinthamani Pudur. The accused were working in a spinning unit at Pattanam near Sulur.

Man arrested for growing cannabis

The Sirumugai police on Sunday arrested a 38-year-old man who grew a cannabis plant. The arrested was identified as K. Yuvaraj, a resident of S.R.S. Nagar at Arivu Thirukovil Street, Sirumugai. Based on specific information, the police inspected a private plot where the accused had been growing a cannabis plant. The seized plant weighed 3.75 kg, the police said.