Coimbatore

Youth arrested for sexual assault in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur district police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor.

The Dharapuram All Women Police Station arrested Sanjay alias Manikandan for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old school girl. Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the police arrested the accused and booked a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a separate incident, the Tiruppur district police arrested five persons for selling illicit liquor and seized 55 Tasmac liquor bottles.


