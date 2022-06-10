Youth arrested for sexual assault in Tiruppur
The Tiruppur district police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old youth for sexually assaulting a minor.
The Dharapuram All Women Police Station arrested Sanjay alias Manikandan for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old school girl. Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the police arrested the accused and booked a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In a separate incident, the Tiruppur district police arrested five persons for selling illicit liquor and seized 55 Tasmac liquor bottles.
