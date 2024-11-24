Youth arrested for raping 85-year-old woman near Coimbatore

The Sulur police in Coimbatore district on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly raping an 85-year-old woman and robbing her.

An 85-year-old woman from a village near Sulur lodged a complaint with the police that she was robbed of her five-sovereign chain and mobile phone at her residence on November 21.

According to the police, the woman was residing alone in her residence surrounded by farms.

The scientific team of the police examined the scene of the crime and narrowed in on the fingerprint of an outsider. The fingerprint bureau ran the chance fingerprint on the police database and found a match in Shahul Hameed, 24, from Edayarpalayam, who was involved in similar robberies previously.

The police traced Hameed to the Government Hospital, Sulur on Saturday, where he sought treatment for fractures on his left hand and right leg suffered in a two-wheeler accident, the police claimed.

A team led by Sulur inspector Lenin Appadurai questioned Hameed, who confessed to robbing the elderly woman. However, the police found a video when they examined his mobile phone depicting the youth raping the woman and recording the act on his mobile phone.

Hameed was arrested on Sunday for house trespass, rape and robbery. He has cases registered against him at Sulur, Palladam, Avinashi and Kamanaickenpalayam police stations.