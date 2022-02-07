Youth arrested for murdering father in Coimbatore

The Kovilpalayam police on Monday arrested a youth on charges of murdering his father near Keeranatham in Coimbatore district.

According to the police, P. Subash (24) and his father Palanisamy (50) had an altercation at their residence late on Sunday over repayment of loan.

The son allegedly assaulted his father, strangulated him and attacked him with a sickle. No attempts were made to hospitalise the injured man in the night, the police said.

The youth and his mother called the ‘108’ ambulance at 9 a.m. on Monday and the ambulance staff said that the man was dead.

Based on the information, the Kovilpalayam police visited the residence and arrested the son after his confession, the police said. The accused was booked under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody.