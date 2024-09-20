GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth arrested for murdering elderly woman in Salem

Published - September 20, 2024 06:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was arrested in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman here on Friday.

R. Valliyammal, a resident of Alachampalayam near Edappadi in Salem district, was staying alone in her house. On Thursday night, she was found murdered. On information, the Edappadi police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police verified the CCTV footages in the locality and found Valliyammal’s granddaughter’s husband, M. Vignesh (22), came to her house around 9.30 p.m. The police immediately nabbed him.

Police investigations revealed that the accused forced the deceased to sell her land and give money. On Thursday night, the accused, in an inebriated state, went to her house and quarrelled with her and allegedly attacked her using a sickle in which she died.

Meanwhile, information spread on social media that the accused raped the elderly woman. But the police denied it stating that the post-mortem report confirmed that she was not raped.

