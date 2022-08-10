Youth arrested for murdering elderly man in Coimbatore

The R.S. Puram police on Wednesday arrested a youth on charges of murdering an elderly man in the city on August 5.

The accused was identified as Saravanakumar (21), a resident of Kamarajapuram in the city. According to the police, Bannari (75), an alms-seeker, was found dead on the platform of a shop on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore north on August 5. His head was found smashed with a heavy object.

Bannari was among the persons who were rescued by non-governmental organisations and taken to a shelter at Attukal near Thondamuthur on July 23. Following the agitation by more than 100 people who were taken to the shelter and alleged assault on them by volunteers of NGOs, the people were released with the intervention of the police and the district administration.

A special team investigated the murder and zeroed in on Saravananakumar based on the accounts of some individuals and visuals from surveillance cameras. When questioned, the accused confessed to murdering the elderly man.

“The accused had gone to the place on August 4 night to consume liquor and the elderly man had advised him not to drink at this age. The youth, who had been doing odd jobs, did not like the advice and bludgeoned the elderly man with a stone,” said a police officer.

Saravanakumar was arrested for offence under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.