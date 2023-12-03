HamberMenu
Youth arrested for murdering co-worker near Coimbatore

December 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of allegedly murdering his co-worker near Madukkarai in the district late on Friday.

A. Rajasingam, who hailed from Nagampanthal in Ariyalur district, was arrested for murdering A. Rajamurugan (32), also from the same place.

Rajamurugan’s body was found on Bodipalayam - Malumichampatti road near Madukkarai on Saturday morning. He was working in a construction site at Bodipalayam.

Investigation by the police revealed that Rajasingam was having an affair with Rajamurugan’s wife. On Friday, Rajasingam allegedly took Rajamurugan to a Tasmac outlet in the locality and bought him liquor. On their way back to their quarters, Rajasingam allegedly bludgeoned Rajamurugan to death with a hammer and left the body on the road side.

When apprehended, Rajasingam told police that he committed the crime to live with Rajamurugan’s wife. He was arrested late on Saturday and produced before a magistrate on Sunday. The magistrate remanded him to judicial custody.

