Youth arrested for murdering 50-year-old man near Coimbatore

August 13, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old youth on charges of bludgeoning a 50-year-old man to death near Periyanaickenpalayam on Saturday.

V. Sakthivel of Thirumalai Naicken Palayam near Jothipuram was arrested by the Periyanaickenpalayam police for murdering C. Maridurai who hailed from Tenkasi district.

The police said Maridurai, a wall painter, used to sleep on the platforms of shops at Veerapandi Pirivu near Periyanaickenpalayam. He also used to pick quarrels with people under the influence of alcohol. Maridurai was found dead around 6 a.m. on Sunday and people alerted the police.

An investigation was launched and the police zeroed in on Sakthivel as a potential suspect. When questioned, Sakthivel told the police that Maridurai quarrelled with him under the influence of alcohol around 11.30 p.m. on Saturday near a liquor outlet. The youth confessed to the police that he bludgeoned Maridurai with a stone and escaped. The police arrested him on Sunday.

Five held for assaulting panchayat ward member, family members

The police on Sunday arrested five persons in connection with the assault on a ward member of Mulumichamapatti village panchayat, her husband and son on the night of August 11. A. Rajan (23), M. Pichaipandi (23) and M. Mukesh Kannan (22) from Malumichampatti, S. Muthupandi (24) from Vysial Street and R. Srirakshith (19) from South Ukkadam were arrested for assault on ward member R. Chitra (44), her husband S. Ravikumar (47) and their son R. Mohan (24). The police said Chithra had warned Rajan and Pichaipandi of complaining to the police as they used to consume alcohol in front of a ration shop at Malumichampatti and create public nuisance in the locality. The accused attacked the family in retaliation, the police said.