Coimbatore

Youth arrested for murder in Namakkal

The Namakkal police on Thursday arrested a youth in connection with the murder of a real estate agent.

According to the police, P. Kumaresan (47) of Jai Nagar in Namakkal was stabbed to death by an unidentified person while he was going home in a car on Monday night on Tiruchi Road. The Namakkal police registered a case and verified 150 CCTV footages in and around the spot and identified the accused as R. Naveen (22) of Jai Nagar and arrested him on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Salem
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2022 6:25:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-arrested-for-murder-in-namakkal/article65666160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY