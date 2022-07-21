Youth arrested for murder in Namakkal
The Namakkal police on Thursday arrested a youth in connection with the murder of a real estate agent.
According to the police, P. Kumaresan (47) of Jai Nagar in Namakkal was stabbed to death by an unidentified person while he was going home in a car on Monday night on Tiruchi Road. The Namakkal police registered a case and verified 150 CCTV footages in and around the spot and identified the accused as R. Naveen (22) of Jai Nagar and arrested him on Thursday.
