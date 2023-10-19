HamberMenu
Youth arrested for killing snake in Coimbatore

October 19, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker, whose act of killing an Indian rat snake by slamming it on the road went viral online, was arrested by the Forest Department.

The video showed Viji (29) of Tirupathur chasing the snake, holding it by the tail and slamming it on the road. He was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of killing the reptile protected under Schedule 1 of Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. He was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Four schoolboys rescued

The Madukkarai police rescued four runaway school boys, all aged 13 years and belonging to Kurumbapalayam, from Mettupalayam bus stand and handed them over to their parents.

A police team rescued the boys who were planning to board a bus to Ooty, to get away due to the fear of their parents scolding them over the warning issued by their school authorities for having indulged in a quarrel with their peers.

